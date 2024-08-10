Shatta Bandle has got people talking online after he opened up on why he opted to get his new set of teeth removed

He told Giovani Caleb that his decision to get a new set of teeth in the first place was because he wanted to prove to critics that he was rich

Many people who took to the comments section of the video laughed at the responses Shatta Bandle gave during his interview

Ghanaian socialite Shatta Bandle has confirmed that he has removed the newly fixed set of teeth.

He made this disclosure on Showbiz 360 on TV3, where he was quizzed by the interviewer, Giovani Caleb, on the whereabouts of the new set of teeth that was fixed for him by Dr Louisa Satekla.

In his response, Shatta Bandle said the primary reason he opted to get the new set of teeth was to tell Ghanaians that he could afford dental care.

He said that after proving to people that he was financially capable of affording the cost of having a new set of teeth, he had decided to remove them.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3400 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Shatta Bundle's missing teeth

Netizens who commented on the footage laughed at Shatta Bandle's response regarding removing his new set of teeth.

Solomon Tatuoro indicated:

"Money is heavy indeed. The man with the shortest body but the tallest pocket has spoken."

Tiidokleeb Paul commented:

"Forget about his funny part,this guy is smart n intelligent if only you listened to the whole interview you would understand what I’m saying."

Asaana Salam Alhassan reacted:

"He speaks wisdom aside the jovial aspect of him."

Shatta Bandle flaunts son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Bandle has left many in awe after he took to social media to show off his son.

Shatta Bandle was spotted on his bed with bundles of 100 cedi notes in a video as he introduced his little son as Shatta Life.

The diminutive young man bragged about his wealth as he urged his son to live lavishly when he grew up.

