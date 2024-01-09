Shatta Bandle, in an Instagram post, flaunted his lovely wife and praised her with some sweet comments

The social media sensation, in the caption of the Instagram post, touched on certain important things that make marriage work

Ghanaians in the comment section of the post congratulated Bandle on his happy marriage life and wished him well

Ghanaian social media sensation Shatta Bandle, who is known for his hilarious claims of being the riches man in the world and being richer than Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, has taken to Instagram to flaunt his lovely wife and shower her with some sweet comments.

Shatta Bandle Flaunts Wife Photo Source: shatta_bandle

Source: TikTok

The diminutive star posted photos of himself and his wife from their wedding, which took place in 2023. He captioned the photo with a heartfelt message, expressing his love and appreciation for his partner. He wrote:

A relationship means you come together to make each other better. Support each other. Build each other. Believe in each other. Be their peace not their problem.

He also touched on some important things that make marriage work, such as trust, communication, respect, and compromise. He advised his followers to cherish their spouses and treat them well.

Shatta Bandle sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

thick_baddie_princess said:

No gree for anybody if shatta bandle fit find love this 2024 Omo me sef no small niii i go find man

mike_kelvin_001 said:

A Clear picture of women no really get choice my bruh Just have money

diane_kostic commented:

But u said you are rich How come your wedding look local and didn't trend!

honestmicah wrote:

Congrats.. but this woman fit kiss another man when 2 of una dey stand together, you no go know

Shatta Bandle donation

In another story, Shatta Bandle donated GH¢2,000 to the winner of the YMF Junior High School Quiz competition.

In an Instagram post, the social media sensation shared photos of the cheque being handed to the quiz authorities.

In the caption of the post, Shatta Bandle stated that the kids were future leaders and, hence, needed to be supported.

