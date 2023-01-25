Lil Win in a TikTok video jammed to Victor AD's Wetin We Gain as he thanked God for his blessings

The actor flaunted his beautiful school, Great Minds International School, and got his followers praising him

Netizens praised Lil Win and commended him for his hard work as they expressed their admiration for him

Hard-working Ghanaian actor, Kojo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, got folks admiring him after he shared a beautiful TikTok video flaunting his school building.

Lil Win Flaunts Beautiful School Building

A happy Lil Win was in a mood of thanksgiving as he jammed to Victor AD's Wetin We Gain and thanked God for blessing him.

The song's lyrics talk about how important God's blessing was to acquire wealth and the need to give thanks when one makes it in life. The actor stood in front of his Great Minds International School and showed off the huge edifice.

The building was several storeys high and brightly painted in green, red and white colours. Lil Win founded the school in late 2018 and has since given numerous underprivileged kids the chance to access quality education.

In multiple interviews previously granted by the actor, he confirmed that he had subsidized the cost of schooling at Great Minds so needy kids could benefit. The video got peeps admiring Lil Win.

Fans Fawn Over Lil Win

francisosei429 said:

My sweet brother don't worry God bless you all ready

Efya Bantu ❤️❤️ wrote:

May God bless u more than this

stephenadomsharon commented:

may Adom nyame continue to bless you, my dear brother

user5590037047056 said:

wow may the almighty God bless you and your family

Deemer wished him well.

I'm trusting him with you to keep coming thru for us. Man, he's got you.

Lil Win Flaunts And Chills With First Batch Of JHS Graduates From His School

In another story, Lil Win in a beautiful TikTok video he shared, spent time with the first batch of JHS graduates from his Great Minds International School.

The actor was excited to see his hard work bear fruit as the young children celebrated completing their Junior High School education.

The Junior High School graduates await the results of their Basic Education Certificate Examination, which will be released on January 25, 2023.

