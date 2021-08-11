Highly-rated rapper Strongman has cut his trademark dreadlock hairstyle and gone for a blonde look

Strongman debuted his new look in his latest photo on social media as he shared details of his upcoming songs

The photo has stirred massive reactions from the rapper's followers who have been wowed by the new look

Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner, known in private life Osei Kwaku Vincent, has, for a long time, been known for his dreadlock look.

But that is no more the case as the rapper has cut down his trademark dreadlocks for a new hairstyle.

In a new photo, Strongman has been spotted with a low cut. On top of that, he has dyed his hair to look blonde.

Strongman has cut his dreadlocks Photo source: @strongmanburner

Source: Instagram

The photo which has been sighted on Strongman's Instagram page had him wearing a black t-shirt with his left hand on his head.

Sharing the photo, Strongman announced that he had new songs lined up for release with the first one coming on Friday, August 3, 2021. It is titled Statue.

"We are ready now Fam. #TheTape . Intro song drops on Friday 13th August. Song Title - #Statue Next song drops on Friday 20th August. Get Ready ."

Massive reactions

Strongman's photo has received massive reactions from his followers. Within three hours of posting, the photo has gathered almost 900 comments.

Rapper Eno Barony (eno_barony) is crushing on Strongman:

"Ooooooouu im crushing❤️❤️."

Singer Fameye (fameye_music) said:

"Supaaa join the family."

mizz_esi said:

"New look, new track, supa!❤️."

Music duo DopeNation (ghdopenation) said:

"Berma? Where the rasta dey?"

