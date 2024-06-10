Bullet, in an interview, has taken responsibility for the huge fallout between himself and his signee, Wendy Shay

The RuffTown Records label boss disclosed that Wendy Shay's contract with his label ended over a year and a half ago

Bullet also claimed that Wendy Shay's latest song Who Cares is a diss song about him

Bullet, the CEO of RuffTown Records, has once again opened up about his issues with his top signee, Wendy Shay.

Bullet takes the blame for issues with Wendy Shay

In an appearance on UTV's United Showbiz show, Bullet revealed that he is to blame for the fallout between himself and Wendy Shay.

According to the RuffTown Records label boss, the issues are real, not publicity stunts as many fans think.

He said:

"If something serious is happening, many people think it's fake. People think it's for trends or publicity stunts. People are going through real issues. Not everything is a stunt. Many people think my fallout with Wendy Shay is a publicity stunt but it is a real issue."

Bullet also disclosed that Wendy Shay's contract with his label ended over a year and a half ago but she stayed with the label until disagreements over a possible record deal with a big American music label brought a rift between them.

He stated:

"Wendy Shay's contract expired over a year and a half ago. I will say she is one of the most loyal artistes I have ever worked with. We are almost close to agreeing on a contract renewal. A big American music label, who had chased her signature for over two years, wanted to sign her but the contract they offered her wasn't good enough for me and we had disagreements over it. When issues arise between artistes and their labels, people normally blame the labels but in this case, I think it was my fault."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Bullet's comments

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Bullet's comments on his rift with Wendy Shay.

@plus_s commented:

"I have respect for him....He has accepted his part in the 'breakup'.''

@abeka_wot_a_man commented:

"I like his honesty"

@richard_kba commented:

"I like his sincerity. Other label boss will fault the artist and just call them disloyal, disrespectful, ungrateful etc."

@donpormore commented:

"Only real men accept their mistakes and say apologize to their mistakes.."

@miss_ntim1 commented:

"So all this brokenhearted songs is about bullet ? Like how"

Bullet says Wendy Shay hasn't left RuffTown Records yet

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bullet revealed, in an interview, that Wendy Shay hadn't left RuffTown Records yet when asked if the rumours were true.

He, however, acknowledged that there were little issues between them and that both parties were working behind the scenes to resolve them.

