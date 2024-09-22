Bridget Otoo has incurred the wrath of the people of Kumasi and other Asantes over her recent comments about the EC's recently-held presidential balloting

Otoo, a pro-NDC person, had wondered how the NPP was going educate Kumasi people about its Breaking the 8 slogan after John Mahama picked the No. 8 slot

The comment has been deemed by many as derogatory and tribalistic, leading to a flurry of criticisms of her

Media personality Bridget Otoo has been heavily criticised over comments she made about the balloting of presidential candidates in the 2024 general elections.

The Electoral Commission (EC), on Friday, September 20, 2024, organised the process to determine each presidential candidate's position on the ballot.

Bridget Otoo is under for 'insulting' Kumasi people with tweet about John Mahama's No 8 ballot position. Photo source: @bridget_otoo, @officialjdmahama

Notably, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP took the No. 1 spot, while the NDC's John Mahama took the No. 8 position.

Bridget Otoo wonders about NPP's Breaking the 8

A pro-NDC person, Bridget Otoo, took to social media to comment on the balloting's outcome, drawing in the NPP's “Breaking the 8” slogan. The slogan, central to the NPP’s campaign, indicates the party's resolve to be in government beyond the traditional eight-year cycle in Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

In a tweet, the Metro TV newscaster noted that since the NPP had spent a lot of time marketing the number 8 with their slogan, she wondered how they would educate people in Kumasi to distinguish between the number 8 on the ballot paper and the “Breaking the 8” slogan.

“Breaking the 8 is trending I want to see how they will go to Kumasi and educate their base that breaking the 8 doesn’t mean they should put their thumb on the candidate with 8 next to his face lol," she posted.

See Bridget Otoo's tweet below:

Asantes blast Bridget Otoo for denigrating them

Following her tweet, many Kumasi people and Asantes considered the comment denigrating and blasted Otoo.

Views09 said:

"Deliberately insinuating that the people in Kumasi are illiterates but Asantes are the most tribalistic uno. She will post a fake apology later but we know your true intentions. Renowned journalist letting Politics tarnish your image, all the best 👍🏼."

johnstoni said:

"Can the people of Kumasi get a little break?? At what point is the mudslinging going to stop?"

princemilanbuga said:

"Literally, you’re insulting the people in Kumasi. Your education no nyinaa deɛ wotumi kaa yɛ nie? Wo nyansa wo fom."

Bridget Otoo's husband defends her against police

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported Bridget Otoo's husband, Dr Evans Ago Tetteh, was present to defend her as she got into an altercation with the police during a protest.

She was reported to have been harassed by the police as she went to solidarise with OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters who had been arrested.

An angry Dr Ago Tetteh fumed at the police for the bad treatment, meted out to his wife, and dared anybody to try it again.

