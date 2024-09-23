Shatta Wale performed alongside other top musicians at the Ghana Report Job and Entrepreneurship Fair at Independence Square on Sunday, September 22, 2024

The dancehall artiste halted his performance to advise the Ghanaian youth to vote wisely in the 2024 general elections to avoid making any complaints later

Shatta Wale's advice to the youth garnered positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Award-winning dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has advised the Ghanaian youth to make the right decisions when exercising their franchise during the upcoming general elections on December 7.

Shatta Wale advises youth on upcoming elections

Shatta Wale was among prominent Ghanaian musicians who performed at the Ghana Report Job and Entrepreneurship Fair at the Independence Square in Accra on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

The dancehall artiste, who recently released his SAFA album, halted his performance to share a message with the event attendees about the upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections in December.

The SM boss advised the youth to vote for the right candidate who would transform their lives and bring significant development to Ghana.

Shatta Wale explained that he did not want a situation in which people would willingly go to the electoral polling stations to vote for the wrong leaders and later complain to him if they failed to perform their duties.

He said:

"Make sure you vote wisely. I don't want you to come and complain that the president is not doing well when you see me at a party or anywhere else. Vote wisely. That is the message I am giving you."

He added that he was also disheartened by the issues confronting the Ghanaian music industry, which has affected the growth of many artistes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Shatta Wale's comments

Shatta Wale's advice to the youth garnered positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

stay_online1 commented:

"Don't vote for any party that they will say the president's daughter this and that.. Who understands go know what he means. VOTE WISELY."

ayam_bornbless commented:

"My love for this man increases every day I see him performing ❤️❤️🔥🔥🙌🙌."

richie_studio9 commented:

"All Shatta movements fans, we want a change, so Freedom all the way🔥🔥."

