Ghanaian musician Guru announced the release of his new song Bebree on October 8, 2024, on all streaming platforms

This comes after he won the University of Ghana SRC presidential race by a wide margin of 50.7 per cent, beating four others

Many thronged to the comments section to share positive reviews of the song and applauded the instrumentals on the track

Rapper Guru, born Maradona Yeboah Adjei, has released a new song Bebree, his first after winning the University of Ghana SRC presidential race with his vice, Jeffery Adu Yebooah.

Guru drops a new song

Guru took to his social media pages on October 8, 2024, to announce the release of a new song called Bebree under his record label, NKZ Music.

The song, when translated from Twi into English, means plenty.

This comes after he defeated four others by a wide margin to win the UG presidential race by 50.7 per cent.

A video of him jamming to the song during his media rounds at Accra-based radio station Hitz FM excited many fans who heard the song for the first time.

Below is the post showing the cover of Guru's Bebree song:

Reactions to Guru's Bebree song

Many people thronged the comments section to express their excitement for Guru's new song.

Others commended the instrumentalist, Ball J, and also talked about the song's tune being good.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the song and the beat:

Below is the video of Guru jamming to Bebree:

Guru shares his grades

YEN.com.gh reported that Maradona Yeboah Adjei talked about his relationship with the University of Ghana lecturers.

Guru, in the video, also talked about his relationship with students and announced his GPA, which he said was 3.88.

Ghanaians expressed mixed reactions to the video, with some commending him while others were still sceptical.

