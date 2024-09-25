Actress Nana Ama McBrown, dancehall musician Stonebwoy, and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, sang and danced to the musicians's recently released song Jejereje

The video was captured on the day the star actress was signed as the brand ambassador for Ghandour Cosmetics Limited

The video excited many social media users who talked about their admiration for how all three of them bonded

Actress Nana Ama McBrown, dancehall musician Stonebwoy, and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, melted many hearts when they bonded in a lovely video.

The video was taken when Mrs Mcbrown Mensah signed on as a brand ambassador for cosmetics company Ghandour Cosmetics Limited.

McBrown, Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla jam to Jejereje. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown, @drlouisa_s, and @stonebwoy

McBrown, Stonebwoy and Dr Satekla jam to Jejereje

In a shared post on the Instagram pages of McBrown, Stonebwoy and Dr Satekla, were seen flaunting the various products of Gandour Cosmetics.

They sang and danced to Stonebwoy's newly released hit song Jejereje, a song that featured Amsterdam-based DJ/Producer and guitarist, Ginton.

In the caption of the video, Dr Satekla wrote,

"It’s Jejereje vibe with @ghandourcosmeticsltd 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽"

McBrown, Stonebwoy and Dr Satekla bond.

Reactions to the Jejereje dance video

Many people thronged the comment section to congratulate Mrs McBrown Mensah on securing another ambassadorial deal with Ghandour Cosmetics Limited.

Others also shared their opinions on the video, talking about how Dr Satekla interrupted the video intermittently, making it fun to watch.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the video:

sandraankobiah said:

"😃😃 love it!"

iamtimakumkum said:

"Wwoowwww I’ve been smiling all through 😍❤️"

stellathe_star77 said:

"The funny part is😂😂😂 the person interfering in the video is the one making it more fun 😍🤩"

arhin_pierina said:

"It’s funny how this ambassadorial deal has brought my two role models together 😂"

kwesiantwigh said:

"I think this is one of the best promotional ad you will ever see anywhere. Three top brand influencers in one amazing ad.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

robi_darln said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 see how I’m smiling Dr. Louisa is the icing on the cake 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂wasn’t expecting her wow I love this"

McBrown bags ambassadorial deal with Sintex

YEN.com.gh reported that actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown secured another major ambassadorial with Sintex Ghana.

The company announced the ambassadorial deal on their social media pages on Monday, September 23, 2024.

The Onua Showtime host received many congratulatory messages from her fans and many Ghanaians.

