Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has stirred excitement among fans after posting a video promoting his upcoming Up and Running album on social media.

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy teases his upcoming album with behind-the-scenes footage.

Source: Facebook

The video showed behind-the-scenes footage from the album's creation, including studio sessions and press runs.

In the caption, Stonebwoy hinted at a major announcement in 48 hours, sparking even more anticipation. Fans said they were eagerly waiting to see what the announcement would be.

The artist's fans flocked to the comments section, praising his craft and expressing excitement for the new album.

Many people expressed their admiration for his effort in delivering high-quality music. Stonebwoy recently announced that Up and Running would be released on October 24, 2024.

Stonebwoy's album BTS video sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

pookster_14 said:

"@stonebwoy if ur in DC I’m coming to see u stone I promise lol 😂 I’m a fan lol 😂 🔥🔥🔥🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭BHIM lol ♥️♥️♥️♥️ hurry up and drop the album"

saviour_knight commented:

"He’s always on point and forever Bhim native 🔥❤️🔥 # Up and Running6"

kalvinjnr said:

''Litt ...just pray next year we do the 02 Arena ...now road clear or u say weytin"

ampofowaa1 wrote:

"u are the BIGGEST if they don’t gerrit omuaa omu JEREJERE 😂😂😂"

Stonebwoy's Jejereje hits one million views

Stonebwoy keeps making waves, and his new song Jejejereje is receiving a lot of love.

YEN.com.gh reported that the song's music video had accumulated a million views on the video platform YouTube.

This comes two weeks after the afro-dancehall star released the visual of the song featuring Dutch artist Ginton.

The musician's milestone on the video-hosting platform has garnered reactions from many fans on social media.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh