Ghana's new sensation AraTheJay was recently featured on Glitch Africa's series of live performances

The youngster performed his high-striding single Jesus Christ

His recently released performance has garnered significant traction on social media

AraTheJay's stocks in the Ghanaian music industry have grown significantly, especially after his soul-stirring collaboration with Black Sherif.

The collaboration, a second instalment of his hit single "Jesus Christ," became an instant fan favourite, registering over a million hits a few days after its release.

AraTheJay performs Jesus Christ on Glitch Africa. Photo source: Instagram/AraTheJay

Source: Instagram

Glitch Africa featured the highly sought-after AraTheJay on the October 14th episode of its Glitch live sessions, which have hosted top performers, including Stonebwoy and Kuami Eugene, in the past.

AraTheJay delivered a mesmerising live rendition of Jesus Christ on the show. The song's catchy and empowering lyrics draw many fans in from the jump.

AraTheJay has fast become one of Ghana's most prospective talents, fueling the resurgence of Ghana's hiplife genre.

On June 28, he released his new project, Finding Nimo Series: The Capsule, which earned him praise from top Ghanaian industry professionals.

Fans react to AraTheJay's performance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to AraTheJay's performance

@Calvarytemple99 said:

"Even in Babylon a gyidini nni hc o , still mekura megyidie mu can never let it go 😭😭😭🙏🏿🙏🏿🤍🤍🤍…"

@chasedearberry wrote:

"I don’t know buh I can’t resist this song bro , I love u till death"

@Godsoneswag__ remarked:

"Jesus christ always ringing in me ears, thank you for the message,keep spreading the word, ey3 awurade adom,yen s3i da."

@Godsoneswag__ noted:

"I watched more than 5 times herh nimo😩😩😩😩😩Y3 sei da wati🙏☺☺☺☺"

Stonebwoy hails AraTheJay

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that AratheJay had made it to the radar of Ghana's reigning Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy.

His remarks about AraTheJay have made many fans hopeful that the youngster, who has already collaborated with King Promise and rapper EL, will be on Stonebwoy's sixth studio album.

Stonebwoy is well renowned for his efforts in engineering the rise of youngsters with his influence.

Source: YEN.com.gh