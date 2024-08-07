Dancehall and Afrobeats artist Stonebwoy is gearing up for his highly anticipated sixth studio album this year

The musician appeared to have also recruited new Ghanaian sensation AraTheJay for the upcoming project

A post he shared online cosigning the youngster has got many fans talking about their rumoured collaboration

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy recently confirmed that his sixth studio album, which follows his high-striding 5th Dimension LP, will be released this year.

Ever since the confirmation, the musician has shared numerous moments of his preparations towards the new album online.

His post about the young and sensational hiplife crooner AratheJay has hiked up the anticipation for the new project.

Stonebwoy speaks highly of AraTheJay amid a rumoured collaboration. Photo source: X/Stonebwyo, X/AraTheJay

Stonebwoy hails AraTheJay

Ghanaian artist AraTheJay, real name Samuel Ankrah, is one of the country's biggest prospective music talents.

His new tape, Finding Nimo Series: The Capsule, has gained significant traction, earning him plaudits from several music industry bigwigs, including Afrofuture's co-founder.

The youngster seems to have made it to the radar of the Afro-dancehall pioneer and the reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year. Ahead of his upcoming album, Stonebwoy shared a tweet hailing AraTheJay.

The post has made many fans hopeful that AraThejay, who has already collaborated with King Promise and rapper EL, will be on Stonebwoy's sixth studio album.

Fans drool over Stonebwoy's AraTheJay comment

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's remarks about AraTheJay.

@deewiz911 said:

"He’s about to blow another young talent !! . 1GAD mi sey"

@MaaliVerse wrote:

"@stonebwoy just connects with that spiritual energy.. he knows it cuz he’s one!"

@Maddix_001 remarked:

"Maddd combo🍾. Stonebwoy ft arathejay"

@Estaban_o noted:

"Thank God you getting the recognitions only up from here"

@Garza_is_muslim added:

"I wish he signs u"

Olamide cosigns AraTheJay

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian rapper and record executive Olamide had fallen in love with AraTheJay's hit song C'est La Vie.

The Nigerian star, who is the brain behind the success of Asaka and Fireboy, sent a message to the Ghanaian to show admiration for him.

