Black Sherif has confessed his love for Ghanaian hiplife sensation AraTheJay and his trending new single, Jesus Christ

His remarks about AraTheJay resonated with many Ghanaian music lovers who are keenly following the superstar's journey

Scores of fans thronged the comments section to pitch the idea of Black Sherif working with AraTheJay

YEN.com.gh spoke to culture journalist Kenneth Awotwe Darko about AratheJay's strides

Ghanaian hiplife sensation AraTheJay, real name Samuel Ankrah, has fast become one of Ghana's most prospective talents.

His new tape, Finding Nimo Series: The Capsule, has earned him significant traction and bolstered his relevance on Ghana's music scene.

Black Sherif has joined the tall list of Ghanaian industry warming up to the young Ghanaian star.

Black Sherif vibes to Jesus Christ

Many of AraTheJay's new fans have grown accustomed to his 9-track project released this year.

The project has infectious hits like C'est La Vie, a fan favourite that has attracted co-signs from top stars, including Nigerian rapper and music executive Olamide.

However, the hip-life star's rise began with some earlier efforts, including Jesus Christ, which has made it to Black Sherif's playlist.

On August 9, Black Sherif confessed his love for Black Sherif's Jesus Christ, tagging it as Gold. His review of AraTheJay resonated with many Ghanaian fans.

Culture journalist and member of The Grammy's Recording Academy, Kenneth Awotwe Darko, explained AratheJay's strides to YEN.com.gh, saying,

AraTheJay's focus on highlife and original sounds in a time when many have what you might term as a blind craze for Afrobeats by many Ghanaian acts has made him all the more desirable.

Black Sherif's gives AraTheJay a positive review

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Black Sherif's about AraTheJay's Jesus Christ.

@thesonofnun1 said:

"This guy is so talented one night out this song on repeat like a hundred times !!!"

@StanleyMawu wrote:

"Ara deɛ you guys will rule the music scene for decades"

@jeremyb___ noted:

"ykb, what be your momo?"

@JamesTiger98 remarked:

"Onibi Adamfo Ma'ba"

Stonebwoy hails AraTheJay

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that AratheJay had made it to the radar of Ghana's reigning Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy.

Stonebwoy is well known for his efforts in engineering the rise of youngsters with his influence. His post about AraTheJay has made many fans hopeful that the youngster, who has already collaborated with King Promise and rapper EL, will be on Stonebwoy's sixth studio album.

