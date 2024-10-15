Stonebwoy's latest hit, Jejereje, continues to make strides after its official release three weeks ago

The musician breathed new life into the sing when he encountered a random Jama group

Their hearty moments, which have surfaced on social media, excited scores of fans

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has delivered a new rendition of his latest smash hit single, Jejereje.

The new song, which precedes his highly anticipated sixth studio album, became an instant release thanks to its infectious dance-ready vibe.

Jejereje garnered over a million hits on YouTube alone in less than a month, adding to the long list of successful songs from Stonebwoy's catalogue.

In a recent video, Stonebwoy raises the song while leading the jama group he encountered recently.

For many fans, Stonebwoy's jama session breathed new life into Jejereje, and they have requested that the new rendition be intentionally recorded and released.

Jama is a popular music genre that involves cheering songs with lyrics in various local languages, including Twi, Ga, Ewe, and Pidgin.

The genre has become a mainstay at social events, festivals, sports games, political rallies, etc., often performed by the Ghanaian army and police, religious organisations, and students.

Stonebwoy excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's Jama version of Jejereje.

❤️🌚 ..Hëãvén Ba..💛👿 said:

"Anything stonebwoy do ago stream it , download it , listen and dance with it cus everything about him makes sense to me 🔥🔥 stonebwoy to the whole world 🌎"

scott wrote:

"Free performance that could have cost 2 billion. his love for ppl 💕💕💕💕"

NANA BAFFOUR AWUAH👊👊 noted:

"alidu kofi shatta good morning 😅I'm just passing 😂😂come n see talent 😅"

Foster_A wrote:

"He should record this Jama and add it to the Album 🔥🔥🔥"

...O'Tommy 🎴remarked:

"eeii I pity stonebowy and ein fans oo. now ma guy dey do Jama to promote ein song oooh 😂😂😂😂"

Skrewfaze cosigns Stonebwoy's new song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned producer Skrewfaze had tapped into the frenzy surrounding Stonebwoy's new single.

The producer complimented Stonebwoy and responded to the fans' calls for him to be featured on the remix.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

