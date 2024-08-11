The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, has advised members of the church to ignore social media attacks

Apostle Nyamekye told members to be focused and not allow distractions to hinder the work of God

The chairman's comments came during a recent sermon on Pentecost Hour, the church's religious broadcast programme

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, has advised church members to remain steadfast and committed to God's work despite social media attacks on the church.

Nyamekye has instead urged members to focus on the work of God and not be distracted.

According to Ghanaweb, his comments came during a recent sermon on Pentecost Hour, the church's religious broadcast programme.

"I have seen that there are a lot of attacks on the church on social media, and I want to advise you not to mind them. God will take care of them.

"Let us remain focused and do our work. God has blessed us so far. So far, we are in 170 nations, and this year alone, we have conquered 10 nations.

Apostle Nyamekye's criticism of politicians

Recently, Nyamekye strongly criticised politicians for Ghana's continued governance downturn.

Nyamekye is worried that the actions of the political class would soon lead to criminals leading the country because of the monetisation of politics.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin were in the audience for Nyamekye's address.

Nyamekye's comments came after Archbishop of Action Chapel International Nicholas Duncan-Williams warned politicians against taking citizens for granted.

Man fights Church of Pentecost over East Legon land

YEN.com.gh reported that the Presiding Elder of the Church of Pentecost, New Jerusalem Assembly, has voiced concerns over Theophilus Teiku Tagoe's encroachment on their land.

In a video, Elder Samuel Agyiri indicated that they have recently faced consistent harassment from the man who unlawfully invades their premises at East Legon, sometimes with armed men.

During his interaction with the pressmen, the Presiding Bishop noted that he believed this was a spiritual attack on the church manifesting physically.

