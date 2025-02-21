Shatta Wale in a TikTok LIVE session went on a rant, addressing issues in the entertainment industry and lauded John Dumelo for leaving acting behind

The musician claimed that the honourable MP focused on politics and poultry farming because he realised the entertainment industry was not profitable

He lamented over the poor structures in the industry and advised upcoming entertainers to be vocal when they face challenges

Ghanaian dancehall sensation Shatta Wale has criticised the entertainment industry, calling it unprofitable and lacking proper structures.

In a TikTok LIVE session, he said upcoming entertainers should speak up about their struggles instead of relying on an industry that does not support them.

He praised actor-turned-politician John Dumelo for leaving acting to focus on politics and farming. According to Shatta Wale, Dumelo made the right choice by moving into a more profitable and stable career.

Dumelo, who won the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat in December 2024, made history by ending the New Patriotic Party’s 24-year dominance in the constituency. His victory was confirmed on December 8, after he defeated incumbent Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

Following his win, President John Mahama appointed him as the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture. He serves under Minister Eric Opoku and is expected to help strengthen Ghana’s agricultural policies.

Shatta Wale's comments and antics in the video have sparked reactions. Many people found his vivid description of the industry hilarious while others praised him for being real and vocal about the challenges plaguing the entertainment industry.

Shatta Wale sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

enokmensah said:

"But can threaten to end the careers of Black Sheriff and Kweku Smoke? Very inconsistent."

akuaemily_ commented:

"We love you regardless 😍😍Paahpaahpaahpaah 😂❤️Shatta is always right."

nii_sly wrote:

"Sometimes I don’t understand people, why hate on Shatta, I just want to know. Cuz eeeiiihhh , eiiiihhhh , eeeeiiiiihhhhhh. The more you hate him the more God is blessing him."

theofficialampadu4k reacted:

"Sometimes I wonder how old you are @shattawalenima Herh bɛrma wo nye Akɔdaa o. Wo kasa dodo Bhadman!!! Ah smh."

iam_heavens1 said:

"Is buying Rose Royce an achievement? He’s behaving like a small child bi."

khing_khafui wrote:

"Today "nobody is senior" but if the matter comes, he'll be like "you are a small boy", "I know my level."

godson_vee wrote:

"But once your brother teases you, he's a small boy. You did that to black. Anyways we love you."

seygabi reacted:

"Hey Shatta Start comedy you go still make money for there too."

Shatta Wale praises Kojo Blak

Shatta Wale recently praised singer Kojo Blak and jammed to one of his songs.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician was excited as he listened to the tune and highlighted how talented Kojo Blak is.

Kojo Blak saw the video and reacted, thanking the dancehall musician for recognising his talent.

