On Kweku Smoke's Born In Hell album, he eulogised Yaayaa, a tabletop rice seller in Berekum, where he grew up

He recently reconnected with the rice seller whose generous food portions helped him survive his hard times

Their heartwarming interaction impressed scores of fans who have become an active part of the rapper's journey

Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke recently caught up with a character many came to love after listening to his music.

Kweku Smoke heartily relates with the famous Yaayaa, his favourite rice seller from Berekum. Photo source: KwekuSmoke, 1smokebouncer

Kweku had an impressive run last year and stringed together several albums, including Born In Hell.

In Holy Ghost, the intro track of Born In Hell, Kweku Smoke shared a heartfelt conversation with God, recounting his struggles growing up poor in Berekum.

In the song, the rapper named the famous YaaYaa, a rice seller in Berekum who has been in business for over a decade.

Kweku Smoke noted in his lyrics that the rice seller's generous portions helped him survive a phase of his life before fame and money.

Kweku Smoke is now one of the most successful rappers in Ghana. Last year, he hosted over 2,000 people from across the country in Accra for his critically acclaimed Revival concert.

It was a heartwarming moment when the Agyekum hitmaker reconnected with YaaYaa, his favourite street food vendor from Kumasi.

Kweku Smoke dapped her up and declared that her business has now gone international.

Kweku Smoke and YaaYaa's relationship stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kweku Smoke's heartwarming gesture towards YaaYaa.

AJ 🇺🇸🇬🇭 said:

"Heeer, I enjoyed this food when I went to Berekum Station, aaaw the Ampesie dey good 🥰"

K Cedis wrote:

"So everybody under comment be YaaYaa rice eaters eii people can lie oo 😂😂😂."

💫KING 👑🤍 remarked:

"Berekum Station where the cars pass to enter the station no, she dey there."

🙃😁 shared:

"I am trying to see if I know anyone in the comments but I can’t remember or know anyone, I left Berekum long ago."

Abena papabi added:

"Herrr, I used to eat her rice, she's at Berekum Main station right?"

Kweku Smoke buys roadside food

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kweku Smoke and his crew of music executives and influencers, including David Deuces had been spotted in Kumasi buying roadside food.

The popular joint is reportedly one of the most patronised Angwamo (Braised Rice) street food sections in Krofrom.

The team parked their high-end cars, including an ash Range Rover, on the other side of the road as they bought the take-away food.

