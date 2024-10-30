US-based internet sensation Rubi Rose has extended her first trip to Africa, adding Ghana to the itinerary

The viral model and video vixen is looking to join revellers at the Ace Night Club for a Halloween Party

Some fans have shared their thoughts on her arrival as she rounds up her activities in Nigeria

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

US-based socialite Rubi Rose, who recently visited Nigeria for the first time, is set to arrive in Ghana.

The video vixen announced her plans on social media, spiking up the anticipation for Ace Night Club's Halloween Ball on November 1.

Rubi Rose to storm Ghana for Holloween party. Source: RubiRose

Source: Twitter

Rubi Rose's rise to fame came from Migos and Lil Uzi Vert's Bad and Boujee. Around this time, she became a regular part of Dj Akademik's Twitch stream, which further bolstered her reputation.

The 27-year-old model later launched her career, registering hits including I Like, which has garnered over ten million hits on YouTube alone.

In Nigeria, Rubi Rose's itinerary included stops at nightclubs, where she immersed herself in Lagos' vibrant nightlife and culture. Recently, she was spotted partying with Nigerian stars Tiwa Savage and Ms DSF.

The Ghana stop of Rubi Rose's African visit will commence with the Ace Night Club Halloween party with top host DJs, including DJ Neizer.

Fans react to Rubi Rose's visit

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Ruubi Rose's upcoming stint in Accra.

@backyard_dj said:

Eii people get money oh 😭

@penzyofficialtv wote:

Rubi Rose that be hard!

@Anie_Wall remarked

She went to Nigeria, now she has come here too?!Ebei!

@tailorMARIQUE added:

She and Efia Odo side by side, I know I am picking Efia Odo…

Meek Mill announces return to Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that US rapper Meek Mill had shared his intentions to revisit Ghana in December.

Mentioning the purpose of the trip, the Dreams and Nightmares hitmaker said he would love to visit the slave castles at Cape Coast.

The celebrated rapper known for riding motorcycles noted that he had been eager to see the castles and learn about the transatlantic slave trade.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh