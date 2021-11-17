Anita Sefa Boakye, the daughter of the owner of Anita Hotel, has been spotted in a hilarious incident.

In a video shared on Instagram blog Sweet_Maame_Adwoa, Anita was seen struggling to use her iPhone.

Apparently, the phone was not recognising her face through the Face ID because of how her makeup had changed her face.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh shows Anita sitting and holding her phone while a makeup artist worked on her.

At a point, Anita raised her phone up and had a serious look at it. An elderly woman standing beside her is heard telling her to stop playing about and allow the artist to work on her.

But in a quick response, Anita shouted in Twi:

'Ma, me phone no enhu me. Asem no ye serious' which translates as "ma, my phone cannot recognise me. It is a serious matter."

It is not known exactly when the video was recorded but from the settings, it looks to have come from the time of her royal wedding.

Watch the video below:

