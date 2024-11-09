A video of Oteele talking for the first time after being admitted to the hospital has gone viral on social media

The Kumawood actor showed appreciation to his wife for being supportive and also thanked Ghanaians

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video wished the actor a speedy recovery

Kumawood actor Stephen Yaw Mawunyo, popularly known as Oteele, has shown signs of recovery after news went viral that he had been hospitalised.

A video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed Oteele in a tentative mood on his hospital bed with his wife beside him.

The comic actor first expressed gratitude to his wife for her support and care as he sought God's blessing for her for being by his side through his trying times.

"May God bless you. May He not let what you have done for me be in vain, and may He replenish whatever you have lost for my sake, Oteele prayed for his wife."

Oteele also thanked Ghanaians for their support and prayers over the past few days.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 50 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians wish Oteele a speedy recovery

Social media users who took to the video's comments section wished Oteele a speedy recovery, with many commending his wife.

Heavenly beauty commented:

"Thank God for saving you. and your lovely wife for standing solidly behind you, God bless her."

user3081735780247 replied:

"I pray to God almighty to bless your lovely wife for my dear keep it up."

user856094708584 added:

"My daughter may good God bless you more You are a mother of your husband dan well sister you have loved."

Rita Awuku added:

"I thank God for your life God bless you so much my big bro."

Lil Win rallies support for Oteele

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Lil Win, in a video making rounds online, called for support for his colleague Oteele.

In a recent video shared by the actor's son, Lil Win is captured urging Ghanaians to support Oteele’s business by patronising the services of the actor's dance crew for event performances.

