Oteele has been reported ill, and his son shared a video of Lil Win supporting his father amid his health crises

In the video, Lil Win urged Ghanaians to support Oteele's business and patronise the services of his dance crew

The children of the actor have come out to beg the general public for support after news of their father's health broke

Ghanaian actor Lil Win, in a video that has surfaced online, called for support for his colleague actor Stephen Mawunyo, popularly known as Oteele.

News about Oteele's health broke earlier this week after a video surfaced of him bedridden. In the video, he had an intravenous infusion in his hand while his wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, cared for him.

In a recent video shared by the actor's son, Lil Win urged Ghanaians to support Oteele’s business and patronise the services of the actor's dance crew for event performances.

Oteele’s children have also spoken out, appealing to the public for assistance during this difficult time. The family said that the actor’s health was deteriorating and pleaded for financial and emotional support from well-wishers across the country.

Lil Win's video about Oteele sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users to Lil Win's video calling for support for Oteele.

Oteele's son gives fresh update

There is some good news about Oteele's situation; his son has given a new update, and it is a positive one.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, he gave this update as the actor battles the serious illness that has left him bedridden.

The young man shared video footage of his parents singing an emotional worship song in their home.

He added that the actor's health was improved and thanked Ghanaians for their prayers in recent days.

