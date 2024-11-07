Oteele's five kids have made a sad video pleading with the general public to help their father as he battles for his life on sick bed

In the video, the kids held photos of their father and sent out a touching plea that moved many social media users

Reports of Oteele's failing helalth went viral on social media recently as a video of him on his sick bed circulated

The five children of popular Kumawood actor Oteele have shared an emotional video, appealing to the public to help their father as he battles a severe illness.

In the video, the children hold up photos of Oteele, urging people to come to his aid. The heartfelt message has touched many online, sparking support from social media users who sympathised with the children.

Reports of Oteele’s deteriorating health surfaced recently when a video showing him on a sick bed circulated.

The footage showed the actor lying weakly, with an intravenous drip attached to his hand. Oteele appeared to be in visible pain, struggling to speak as he responded to questions with faint, nearly inaudible words.

His wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, was beside him, attending to his needs as he fought through his illness.

Oteele's medical situation gerners sympathy

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Oteele's previous illness

This is not the first time Oteele has fallen sick, earlier this year the actor shared a story about his battle with health issues.

In a report by YEN.com.gh he said, that the cause of the deadly disease that attacked him was from a colleague in the movie industry who wanted to eliminate him.

He said that his wife had been very supportive throughout the trying times.

Source: YEN.com.gh