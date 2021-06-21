Kumawood actor, Big Akwes, has shared a story about his mother killing his father

In a new interview on Ahomka FM, he claimed that the act was carried out because of property

Some people are of the opinion that the story is for a movie whilst others sympathized with him

Ghanaian actor, Big Akwes, has claimed his mother killed his father over his property.

Speaking during an interview on Ahomka 99.5 FM in Elmina, he stated that she turned to a spiritualist to kill his father just after a will was written to leave property to his family on his demise.

Actor Big Akwes shares a sad story about his mother killing his father over properties. Photo source: Facebook (GhanaPageCom)

“I left the home of my parents for good after my mom killed my dad. That very day, I told her she will never see me again until she confesses that she killed my dad," Akwes said during the interview.

Some people sympathized with him whilst others thought he was just acting.

Nakay_tv wrote: "I don't trust this guy, his mum pass away since 1992 so why is he trying to trend this way."

Patricia Ampong added: "How you gonna come on national radio and embarrass your mother, the woman that carried you in her womb for 9 months like that? Smh"

"You might think he's lying. I dont think anyone will lie like on their own mother. This is a very sad story," wrote the fairysfashion.

Listen to Big Akwes talk about his dad's death below.

Source: Yen Newspaper