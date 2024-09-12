Takoradi Technical Institute has shared its efforts to immortalise one of its past students, Kofi Kinaata

The students have adopted a route on campus, which they now call the Kinaata way

A video of a TTI student sharing the backstory behind the decision has surfaced online

Ghanaian singer Kofi Kinaata hails from the Western Region and is a product of the critically acclaimed technical high school, Takoradi Technical Institute.

The renowned singer has always been proud of his alma mater, where he honed his musical talent.

Apart from music, many knew Kofi Kinaata as a recalcitrant student who used his own tried-and-tested tactics of breaking bounds and evading punishment.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a TTI student showed the route on campus, which has now been nicknamed Kinaata Way.

The student received a female colleague from the Archbishop Porter Girls Senior High School and showed her around the school after she requested to see the infamous route.

Fans react to Kinaata's memory

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kinaata's legacy at his former school, Takoradi Technical Institute.

kuukuaessandoh said:

"it's true my husb is an old student I just showed the video to him he's saying it's true"

Wildoff wrote:

"The English to Fante switch was fast lol… for a moment I didn’t think that was TTI… where the Giants @?"

theocity4 remarked:

"This is a tourist site... I bet you. Listen to the history about him. Many people broke bounce on that same campus bt he alone has a root named after him...Legend. Tadi 4 life"

#RRB noted:

"We used that root long before Kinaata got admission. Kinaata naa he was stubborn since primary school"

Decider07 commented:

"But as he grow u nor go notice say he stubborn"

Kwame Smith added:

"the guy has done well because technical schools students nationwide do not like speaking English"

Otumfuo hails Kofi Kinaata

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II had referenced Kofi Kinaata's Susuka in his keynote speech at this year's Ghana Bar Association Conference in Kumasi.

Otumfuo advised Ghanaians and the professionals at the conference to cherish Ghana's record of conducting free and fair elections without civil uproars.

