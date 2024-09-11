Kofi Kinaata bragged about Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II knowing him after he referenced his 2015 hit song, Susuka, in a speech

In the video, the seasoned rapper wore the duvet in his hotel room like a kente cloth and walked in the hallway like a proud king

The video excited many fans, who even suggested various ways Kofi Kinaata could celebrate himself in the comments section

Rapper Kofi Kinaata could not hold back his excitement after Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II mentioned him in his speech at the recently held Ghana Bar Association's Annual General Conference.

In his keynote speech, Otumfuo called for peaceful elections on December 7, 2024, as he referenced Kofi Kinaata's 2015 hit song, Susuka.

Kofi Kinaata celebrates after Otumfuo mention

In the video, Kofi Kinaata pulled the duvet off the bed in his hotel room and wrapped it around himself like he was wearing a kente cloth. He walked towards the camera and said excitedly:

"Otumfuo mention your name before? You know Otumfuo?"

He then proceeded to walk like a king through the hallway of the hotel floor where he was lodged. His left hand secured the duvet, while his right hand was spread out.

In the caption, the Tarkoradi Technical Institute (TTI) alumni bragged and hailed the Asantehene for mentioning his name in his speech.

"Me after Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II mentioned my name in his speech.. Ɔpemsuo has spoken! Piaaaaaawww!! 🔥🤝🏾🙏🏾🙌🏾👑 #KofiOOKofi #TeamMooove"

Below is the video of Kofi Kinaata's celebration:

Reactions to Kofi Kinaata's video

Many people in the comment section were overjoyed to see Kofi Kinaata's reaction after Otumfuo mentioned him in his speech.

Others shared various ways the seasoned rapper could have celebrated, such as taking off the curtains and wrapping himself in them.

Below are the views of social media users regarding the video:

@Princekyeboah said:

"I don’t know about you but if Otumfuo ever mentions my name in his speech I’ll frame 🖼️ that video and put it in my wall. Don’t ask me how"

@maame_aimah said:

"You are not even looking proud enough. Use the curtains Kofi 😂😂😂😂😂😂🎉🎉"

@edgesnk442 said:

"You do good music and we know Otumfour recognizes real talent... Ɔre kɔ do ampa..😂"

@Mainljfan said:

"No beefs. No controversies. No unnecessary clout chasing but man keeps going higher...God is on your side KOFI👑🔥❤💐"

