OB Amponsah has been featured in a documentary carried by Cable News Network

The comedian was seen in the video talking about his life as a health professional and comedian

He explained in the video how he gets inspiration to make people laugh all the time

Ghanaian comedian Obarima Amponsah famed as OB Amoponsah has featured in a special segment on international media house, CNN Africa.

The comedian who doubles as an optometrist made an appearance on CNN Africa's African Voices: Changemakers.

OB Amponsah spoke about his career as a health practitioner and also as a stand-up comedian in Ghana.

OB Amponsah: Video drops as GH comedian gets featured on CNN. Source: Instagram/OB Amponsah

Source: Instagram

According to him, he always wanted to be a doctor so when he had the opportunity to study Optometry at the University of Cape Coast, he grabbed it with both hands.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Now a practising optometrist, OB Amponsah manages to juggle his professional life with life as a comedian.

He indicated that his comedy stemmed from observing happenings especially in Ghana and beyond.

The comedian indicated that many Ghanaians often took offence in religious and political jokes but he did not mind talking about them.

According to him, people did not take offence in jokes about other topics so he saw no need why people should take offence in political or religious jokes.

The video which was posted on the Instagram page of CNN Africa showed snippets of OB Amponsah at work at a health facility and snippets of some of the shows he graced.

After posting the video, CNN Africa captioned it: "@ob_amponsah is a Ghanaian optometrist and also a popular comedian. He considers his style edgy because he is willing to make fun of politicians and other topics many stay away from.

Learn more about how he balances the worlds of optometry and comedy this weekend on #CNNAfricanVoices"

OB Amponsah adds up to the few Ghanaians who have made appearance on the popular international media house.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, has recounted how someone was stealing his hard-earned money when he was playing a lead role in the popular 90's series, Taxi Driver.

While speaking in a video from his rented apartment, Psalm Adjeteyfio indicated that he was called by one John Kay who owned the Taxi Driver series.

According to the veteran actor, John Kay told him that he (Adjeteyfio) was the face of the series and that he was the one going to take the show to the national stage.

Source: Yen.com.gh