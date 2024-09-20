Seniorman Layla, in an interview, opened up about his infamous collaboration with Nigerian content creator Sabinus

The Ghanaian skit maker praised Sabinus for making his trip to Nigeria for their comic skits a memorable experience

Many fans thronged to social media to praise both Seniorman Layla and Sabinus

Ghanaian comedian Seniorman Layla has praised Nigerian content creator Sabinus for their past collaboration on a comedy skit.

Seniorman Layla eulogises Sabinus and shares the backstory of their collaboration on comic projects. Photo source: @seniorman_layla @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

Seniorman Layla speaks on collaboration with Sabinus

In a recent interview with De God Son TV, Seniorman Layla recounted how he and Sabinus got together to shoot their comic projects.

The comedian shared that he was surprised when Sabinus contacted him on Instagram, based on the recommendation of his team and social media influencer Tunde Ednut.

He said that the Nigerian content creator and his team watched many of his popular skits and decided to collaborate with him to expand his audience in Ghana.

Seniorman Layla said that Sabinus arranged his flight tickets and accommodation for his trip to Nigeria. He said he was also tasked with writing and directing their comic skits.

The Kumasi-based skit maker said that despite encountering challenges after arriving in Nigeria, Sabinus ensured that he was comfortable and made his experience memorable.

Seniorman Layla noted that content creator Sabinus treated him like a big celebrity even though the latter was wealthier and more well-accomplished than him. He added that the Nigerian comedian also gave him a tour of his luxurious properties.

Watch the videos below:

Reactions to Seniorman Layla's comments about Sabinus

Seniorman Layla's remarks earned him and Sabinus praise from many fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

Muller jnr commented:

"Sabinus be my number 1 comedian 🙏."

Bra.Joe_a_ commented:

"God bless you Layla for the good words about Sabinus."

Young DON PABLO commented:

"Real talk cuz I see Oga Sabinus is good 👍."

kojodicegh commented:

"God bless u for saying the truth n Sabinus too."

B.I.G TOPIC commented:

"You must speak it in English so that in case he’s watching you, he will understand how much love he showed you."

Seniorman Layla hails Lil Win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win shared one of Seniorman Layla's popular comic skits on his Instagram page.

The Kumawood actor's gesture garnered a reaction from Seniorman Layla, who thanked him and described him as the Greatest of All Time.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh