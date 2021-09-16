Ghanaian actress, Benedicta Gafah, is making massive strides in the international movie industry

The actress is currently in Nigeria working on a movie project with A-list Nigerian movie stars

Emmanuel Chidiebere Nwosu, popularly known as Dir Mo, is directing the movie

Multiple Award-winning Ghanaian movie star and TV personality, Benedicta Gafah, is currently on set with some A-list Nigerian actors, for an upcoming blockbuster film.

The movie stars including Shaffy Bello, Gideon Okeke and Mercy Aigbe are currently filming on the set of rising director, Emmanuel Chidiebere Nwosu (A.K.A Dir Mo.)

The film, which has Vincent Tobi as the executive producer, will be produced under Vnation Pictures

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah takes Nigerian movie industry by storm; stars in A-list movie. Source: Instagram/modified by author

Source: Instagram

Speaking on the upcoming film, the producer and Executive Producer, Vincent Tobi, said the production outfit behind the film had announced that 20% of the proceeds from the film sales shall be donated to the Vincent Tobi Foundation (VTF).

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Earlier in 2021, the Whistling Woods and SAE Dubai Alumni Chidiebere 'Mo' Nwosu elicited raw emotions from Alvin Abayomi and Jessica Williams in his short film, 'Accused.'

The film went on to garner several award nominations and winning two, notwithstanding the huge streaming numbers on many online platforms, youtube inclusive.

Obsession is Dir Mo’s first feature film scheduled to open in cinemas across Nigeria and travel to several film festivals across the globe.

Movie enthusiasts can expect an action-packed drama as promised by the cast of this movie.

Among the cast are Gideon Okeke, munachiabii, iamshaffybello, Realmercyaigbe and Ghana's very own Empress_dictabee

Crew members for the new project include @Lordmoworks - Director, OfficialbigV - Executive producer, Official_imaobong- Production manager, Cute_balinda - Production Coordinator, Eemmyy8 - Second camera operator and Roju_signature - Makeup Artist.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian singer, Jackline Acheampong, famed as Gyakie, has successfully completed her 4-year tertiary education programme at the University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The Forever singer, in a photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, was seen posing with one of her coursemates as they bid farewell to their books.

Gyakie and the young man she was posing with in the photo were ween wearing sea blue coloured long-sleeved shirts.

Source: Yen.com.gh