Ghanaian gospel artist and preacher Sonnie Badu has dropped a new prophecy about the newly elected president, John Dramani Mahama

The man of God disclosed that God will use President John Dramani Mahama to do more incredible things

He clarified that Mahama's spiritual calling is the next stage after completing the task of winning reelection for a second term

Multiple award-winning Gospel singer, songwriter, and philanthropist Sonnie Badu has prophesied that His Excellency John Dramani Mahama will win souls for Christ.

Sonnie Badu disclosed in an Instagram post that it is part of God's plan for President John Dramani Mahama to win the 2024 December elections to open doors for greater things in his life.

The Amazing God hitmaker added that the President of Ghana will be the first African leader to be a pastor.

Gospel musician Sonnie Badu says President John Mahama will be ordained as pastor soon. Photo credits: @sonniebaduk and officialjdmahama

Source: Instagram

About 20 African leaders attended the presidential inauguration ceremony in Accra on January 7, 2025, when John Mahama was sworn in for a second presidential term.

During the December 7 presidential election, President John Dramani Mahama received 56 percent of the vote, beating Vice President and candidate of the New Patriotic Party Mahamudu Bawumia, who received 41 percent.

Sonnie Badu shared the post on Instagram with this caption:

"🤣Now that His Excellency has fulfilled the comeback mission, there is one more hurdle to overcome—call it a prophecy. His Excellency will soon be ordained as a pastor.

He might become the first pastor to serve as president. @officialjdmahama, congratulations in advance!."

Sonnie Badu drops new prophecy about JM

Some social media users have commented on Sonnie Badu's post on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

lordyancy stated:

"Great."

samuel_aubyn stated:

"I believe papa."

Mae.mercy stated:

"Okuurr Mr. President in ministry 🔥."

edwinarthur6604 stated:

"Wow."

christa.adu stated:

"Yes it’s possible."

impeccable__bhim stated:

"There is nothing God can not do. When I see or hear him talking, it is like a Pastor delivering his sermon. 🙌❤️."

lindabestowed stated:

"Amen".

sweanyarkofficial stated:

"Ameeeeeen."

enjoyment_ministries stated:

"Amen."

daniel_adjei21 stated:

"I’ve been saying this for 5 years now. It was confirmed again when the pastors laid hands on him. He can’t go back again. He is a Pastor and a teacher by Ministry."

bigquammy stated:

"It is possible in the Assemblies of God where he fellowships."

naa_atsweiii stated:

"🙌🙌🙌🙌we can't wait👏."

mr_keteke stated:

"Eeiii, then I'm being a seer too? I had the same dream yesterday and told my wife about it this morning."

President John Mahama hit the dance floor

President John Dramani Mahama and his family looked perfect together in elegant outfits as they hit the dance floor at the 2025 presidential dinner.

Ghana's First Lady, Her Excellency Lordina Mahama, wore a stylish green kente gown and red designer shoes to complete her look.

The president's pretty daughter looked classy in a black pantsuit styled with a Yves Saint Laurent designer bag.

Watch the video below:

Farida Mahama rocks stylish green kente gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian style influencer Farida Mahama's gorgeous ensemble to the presidential inauguration on January 7, 2025.

The intelligent and beautiful daughter of President John Mahama wore a decent kente gown and long hair to the event.

Some social media users have commented on Farida Mahama's elegant outfit and flawless makeup.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh