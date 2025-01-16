Obaapa Christy's ex-husband, Pastor Hammond Love has begun posting on social media again after a four-month hiatus

This comes after the preacher was arrested for his involvement in a missing car which belonged to his childhood friend

The controversial figure appeared to have a lot to get off his chest but has chosen to send subtle messages via his TikTok

Ghanaian preacher Pastor Hammond Love has bounced back after over four months off social media.

The head pastor of Action Grace Chapel began sharing on social media a few days into the new year.

Before that, his last post was in September last year, a few days before his arrest for stealing his childhood friend Amankwa's Toyota Highlander valued at $50,000.

The court case, which was filed in 2016, landed the renowned preacher in jail. He was sentenced to 48 months for defrauding his friend.

The Accra High Court set Love's bail at GH₵2 million with two sureties to be justified with landed property.

The controversial pastor's legal troubles made him a topic for many pundits, who tore into his case in their online and traditional media shows.

Throughout the period, Pastor Love chose to stay off social media. In his recent posts, the pastor, who is singer Obaapa Christy's ex-husband, appeared to have a lot to get off his chest after his childhood friend threw him in jail.

In his first video posted after the hiatus, the pastor used a soundbite from Prophet Oduro's sermon, indicating that some setbacks will teach you a lesson.

'Stop judging people about things you know about', was the intro to his next video, which was shared on TikTok. In it, he jammed to Daddy Lumaba's Mpempem Do Me track.

Pastor Love's social media return stirs reactions

Bullgod weighs in on Pastor Love's sentencing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bullgod had reviewed Pastor Love's arrest and sentencing during an episode of UTV's United Showbiz Saturday night show.

Bullgod, who has had a fair share of legal troubles stemming from his alleged involvement in Fennec Okyere's death, bashed the preacher in his review.

He explained that the pastor did not 'apply his wisdom' in court and urged the preacher to reflect on his conduct while serving his four-year prison term.

