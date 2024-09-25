Sonnie Badu, speaking on Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime show, debunked rumours that he faked his 2023 accident

The gospel musician recounted how he ended up with severe injuries on his right foot after the freak accident at his home

Sonnie Badu also shared how he battled depression for months because he could not cope with the pain from the incident

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian gospel musician Sonnie Badu has opened up about his struggles after a severe accident at his home in 2023.

Gospel musician Sonnie Badu opens up about his struggles after his accident in 2023. Photo source: @sonniebaduuk

Source: Instagram

Sonnie Badu speaks about his accident

In a discussion with actress Nana Ama McBrown on her Onua Showtime show, Sonnie Badu denied some claims that the accident was a ploy to seek attention on social media.

The Ghanaian gospel musician shared that he slipped on a staircase while cleaning his mansion and lost three toes on his right foot after his leg got caught up in a metal guardrail.

He noted that he was rushed to the hospital, where doctors informed him it would be impossible for them to re-attach his three toes to his right foot.

Sonnie Badu said that he initially relied on crutches to go out for church preachings and had to be carried for radio interviews because he could not walk properly.

The Wonder God coroner said that he battled depression for six months and was inspired to speak about his struggles after Nana Ama McBrown narrated the ordeal she went through after surviving a car accident in a recent interview.

Watch the video below:

Netizens sympathise with Sonnie Badu

Many Ghanaians expressed sympathy for Sonnie Badu on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

degirlsqueen commented:

"My goodness! And people were accusing him of staging it? Awww, sorry."

bigquammy commented:

"People should go and watch the video on YouTube. Dr Sonnie Badu is brutally injured 💔💔💔."

nana_adwoa_nhyira commented:

"All those who said that should be ashamed of themselves now judging and condemning people to death with assumptions you should all be ashamed of yourselves 💔💔💔💔."

buerkky commented:

"Awwww sorry, and I thank God Almighty for your life🙌🙌🙌🙌."

oyo_quartey commented:

"Awww, I thank God for his life."

Sonnie Badu addresses Michael Blackson's outburst

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sonnie Badu shared his opinion on Michael Blackson's rants about his lost Eurobond investments on social media.

The gospel singer said that the American-based Ghanaian comic actor's comments had damaged the country's reputation and could push investors away.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh