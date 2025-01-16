The funeral of the late Agnes Aba Annan, Empress Gifty's mum, is set to come on January 18 in Tema

The singer has ramped up arrangements in anticipation of the numerous high-profile guests who'll be at the funeral

Videos of her on the grounds ahead of the funeral have popped up on social media

Ghanaian singer Empress Gifty has been spotted in Tema ramping up preparations for her mother's funeral on January 18.

Empress Gifty hits the grounds to prepare for her mother's funeral. Photo source: Instagram/EmpressGiftyofficial

Source: TikTok

Her mother, a veteran Kumawood actress who appeared in several commercials, passed away last year at age 70.

Empress Gifty invites fans to Agaga's funeral

The Watch Me hitmaker shared a tight relationship with her late mother, the only daughter among five children.

The late actress was a staunch Christian who helped raise Empress Gifty in the faith that helped the singer build her gospel career.

Empress Gifty posted a video on social media in her mourning clothes as she busily prayed ahead of the funeral. She wrote:

"Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen ( Hebrews 11:1), One of my mother's favorite Bible verses. Agaga RIP."

The singer also extended an invitation to all fans to join her for the final funeral rites at the Tema Community 8, No. 3 School Park.

Empress Gifty joins funeral planning team

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Empress Gifty was spotted at the funeral grounds monitoring the progress of the planning team.

The singer and TV presenter looked consoled as she joined the planning team to run through the finalities ahead of the funeral.

A book of condolence was opened at Empress Gifty's house, where scores of celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown and Obaapa Christy, thronged the bereaved singer's house to mourn with her family.

Ghanaians react to Empress Gifty's preparations

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Empress Gifty's preparations for her late Agaga.

Obaapa Nhyira ❤️💎 said:

"You are a very strong woman and God will always be by you ma. God is always with you and I will remember you and the family in prayer."

picture wrote:

Mamma Gifty please is not easy for you, so please God is with you and your family,so please be strong mommy long life and happens 🙏🙏🙏.

Mama_Akos shared:

"You are in our prayers,God will see you and the family through the burial successfully.Stay strong dear."

Myzz Gee(Pretty lady❤️) noted:

God will see you through sis🙏🙏.. I am m not far from 8 Number 3..u can count on me if you want people to serve at the funeral 🙏🙏

Abigail Arthur added:

"Why should we now display everything we do on social media, eiii hmm, what social media has made us, somehow good but some of u are doing much."

Diana Asamoah disappointed at Empress Gifty

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana Asamoah had warned Empress Gifty to cancel her late mother's funeral plans.

This comes after she mentioned possibly hosting the funeral at a venue used by business mogul Kofi Abban previously.

Diana Asamoah said Empress Gifty and her husband needed to reconsider after praying for the New Patriotic Party's loss.

Source: YEN.com.gh