Twum Barimah, in a video, was spotted chilling with his friends after his Rolls Royce Cullinan got damaged in a recent accident

The Akwatia-based businessman sprayed cash, purchased multiple bottles of champagne and poured them on the floor

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to share their opinions on Twum Barimah's public outing

Akwatia-based businessman Eric Twum Darkwa, popularly known as Twum Barimah, has made a public appearance after his Rolls Royce's recent accident.

On Thursday, January 23, 2025, the renowned gold dealer's brand new 2025 Black Badge Rolls Royce Cullinan got damaged after it was involved in a serious accident.

The business had only shipped his new car to Ghana and flaunted it on social media less than a month ago.

Footage from the crash site made rounds on the internet and showed the extent of the unfortunate accident.

The expensive car reportedly skidded off the road and veered into a metallic pole in a bush by the side of the road. News later emerged that Twum Barimah was not in the car when the unfortunate accident happened.

According to some eyewitness accounts, Twum Barimah's driver, who was allegedly drunk, was the individual behind the Rolls Royce Cullinan's steering wheel during the moments the accident took place.

The driver was reportedly on his way to pick up the business mogul when the accident happened. He reportedly escaped the accident unhurt but was admitted to a local medical facility for an evaluation.

Following the accident, Twum Barimah has kept himself out of the public spotlight until now.

Twum Barimah sprays cash in public

In a viral social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Twum Barimah was spotted with some associates at a nightclub. The Akwatia-based businessman looked to be in high spirits and unbothered about his recent misfortune as he and his crew partied throughout the night.

Twum Barimah beamed with a smile as he sprayed cash on an individual. The affluent gold miner purchased multiple bottles of champagne and poured them on the floor as he and his friends jammed to the music being played by the disc jockey (DJ).

Below is the video of Twum Barimah spraying cash and partying with his friends:

Ghanaians react to Twum Barimah spraying cash

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Dawson_Blaud commented:

"Bro doesn’t give a F about the RR. 😪 money na water."

YaaEsther20 said:

"Money talks ampa!"

kingsle41990565 commented:

"He’s a very happy man and that’s good."

Menorah said:

"Do you think if he cannot afford more than 5 of the cars he will purchase it? He probably might have one on its way coming. He might even add a Tesla to it."

HymnsPaul commented:

"I now understand what Pure Akan once said, “mepɛ sika tesɛ aburo”🥹."

Lil Win consoles Twum Barimah after accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win consoled Twum Barimah after his Rolls Royce suffered serious damages in an accident.

The Kumawood actor assured the Akwatia-based businessman that he would acquire new cars which are far more expensive than his damaged Rolls Royce Cullinan.

Lil Win's social media post to Twum Barimah garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

