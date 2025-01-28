Nana Ama McBrown's post with Oheneba Jude has given the latter a breather after days of online abuse

The actress and personality shared the video with an intriguing caption to promote the latest release of her cooking show

Jude quickly expressed his gratitude towards Nana Ama McBrown for the gesture

Ghanaian media personality Nana Ama McBrown has shared a new video of her and Oheneba Jude on the set of McBrown's Kitchen.

Nana Ama McBrown hypes Oheneba Jude amid online abuse. Photo source: McBrown'skitchen, OhenebaJude

Source: Instagram

The viral sensation known for his intriguing food content became a part of McBrown's production soon after their first interview on Onua Showtime last year.

In the video, McBrown was spotted dancing with Jude and gospel singer, Perez Muzik who was a guest on the show.

They danced to Perez Muzik's infectious hit Hewale Lala (Song of Strength). The seasoned actress and Onua Showtime host accompanied the post with the caption

"No fears God is in control."

Nana Ama McBrown has been vocal about her admiration for Oheneba Jude. Her post comes at a time when the viral sensation is battling a serious PR storm which began after rumours of his suspicious association with some of his TikTok colleagues surfaced online.

Oheneba Jude has vehemently denied the allegations but scores of videos from continue to run his name down the mud.

Jude was impressed by Nana Ama McBrown's gesture just as much as many fans who empathised with him in his crisis.

The viral sensation shared his heartfelt gratitude towards Nana Ama McBrown in the comments section.

Oheneba Jude addresses rumours

Oheneba Jude had vowed never to pay heed to the fast-spreading rumours about him.

The content creator expressed his disappointment over the endless requests from him to speak about issues he had no idea about. He said,

"I have nothing to say because for an issue I have no knowledge about that you're draging me into, how do you expect me to explain myself to who? No, I'm not doing that. I'm working with six brands now. If you're still waiting for me to explain then everything is true. That's me."

Nana Ama McBrown and Oheneba Jude's

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Nan aAma McBrown and Oheneba Jude's video.

Abalansa Selina Amusilie said:

l love you so much mom I wish one day I will meet you🥰🥰🥰🙏🙏🙏

Lindric Specialty wrote:

Wow! Nice♥️I miss Jude ooo. He's such an interesting guy paaa😅😅😅. Your Excellency, you're too much♥️💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽😅

AMAUk&Wisdom Talk show remarked:

You are amazing Nana Ama❤️💯🥰🥰🥰🥰

Oheneba Jude meets Stonebwoy's wife

