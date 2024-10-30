Oheneba Jude, in a TikTok video, begged Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa, for a dental makeover

The content creator said people have insulted and ridiculed him because of his missing teeth

Oheneba Jude added that he wanted Dr Louisa to replace his missing teeth and place braces on them

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian TikTok sensation Oheneba Jude has appealed to dancehall musician Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, for a makeover.

TikToker Oheneba Jude begs Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, to fix his teeth. Photo source: @ohenebajude22 and @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Oheneba Jude begs Stonebwoy's wife

Oheneba Jude took to his TikTok page to ask his vast audience to contact Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa, on his behalf.

The Kumasi-based content creator questioned if Dr Louisa did not see his missing teeth when she shared the video of him jamming to her husband's Jiggle and Whine collaboration with Jamaica's Spice from the Up and Runnin6 album as part of an ongoing viral TikTok challenge.

Oheneba Jude, wearing his trademark white singlet and drinking a box of Don Simon, said people insulted him because of his missing teeth. As a result, he was shy about opening his mouth in public.

The TikTok sensation appealed to Dr Louisa to book him an appointment at her dental hospital for a major dental surgery to fix the problem.

He said he wanted Stonebwoy's wife, who recently fixed Shatta Bandle's teeth, to replace his missing teeth and place braces on them.

Oheneba Jude noted that he recently received criticism about his teeth during an interview with a media personality. He begged Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa to accept his plea and give him the dental makeover he wanted.

Watch the video below:

Oheneba Jude's video stirs reactions

The video of Oheneba Jude begging Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, for a dental makeover triggered laughter among fans in the comment section. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

Saviour commented:

"Jude ne surprise erh😂😅."

Yhaa Bby said:

"Eiii every day abusua 3ntwam 😂."

zavii79 commented:

"Na you the way you Dey chop I figure you no get problem ooo 😂😂."

Adepa commented:

"I said this in my head when I saw your video 🥺."

NAA said:

"So how will she help you while you are chilling 😂😂😂."

MOG Music co-signs Oheneba Jude

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, MOG Music shared a TikTok video of himself mimicking Oheneba Jude while eating a bowl full of pasta.

The gospel musician hilariously referenced the unofficial Ghanaian term for pasta.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh