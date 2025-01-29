Counselor Lutterodt is not pleased by the frenzy surrounding Prophet Ogyaba after his infidelity saga

The renowned media pundit and marriage counselor said the saga had put the reputation of the Ghanaian clergy at risk

He expressed his frustrations on radio with an advice to Counselor Lutterodt and his disgruntled sidechick

Ghanaian media pundit Counselor Lutterodt has weighed in on the trending Prophet Ogyaba's infidelity saga.

Counselor Lutterodt says Ogyaba must rethink his approach to dealing with his woes after his infidelity saga. Photo source: CounselorLutterodt, ProphetOgyabaministries

The prophet, real name, Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye admitted to cheating on his wife Abigail Boakye, after a lady identified as Cassie went public with her allegations.

According to Cassie, she had a four-month relationship with the renowned preacher during which she lived in his residence. The side-chick alleged that Prophet Ogyaba maltreated her during their romantic stint which led to pregnancy.

After the allegations, several videos of Prophet Ogyaba trying hard to shoot down some of his side chick's allegations have surfaced online fueling the frenzy.

Counselor Lutterodt believes Ogyaba's strategy to face Cassie on social media is needless considering his status as a religious leader.

The counselor argued that Ogyaba needed to keep quiet to salvage his reputation and that of the clergy.

"The owner of empires don't speak when they're attacked. When people are throwing stones at your glass house, don't throw them back, build a defence wall with the stones. I plead with him that for the sake of the clergy and his personlaity and how far he is gone, he should not throw the stones.

Counselor Lutterodt, known for his heated commentary on relationship and marital issues, did not support or condemn Ogyaba's actions.

In his submission on Angel 102.9 FM, the counselor also appealed to the disgruntled side chick to be mindful of her vulnerabilities as a victim.

"This man has an empire. Be careful when you're touching an empire because you will not make it. It leads to bleeding and every bleeding can lead to death," she told Cassie."

Ghanaians react to Counselor Lutterodt's advice

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to COunselor Lutterodt's message to Prophet Ogyaba and his sidechick after their infidelity saga.

🩺🧑‍⚕️Ama Heavenly🙏💐 said:

"Real talk counselor has said it all... I'm disappointed in Ogyaba why will he even come out to retaliate back aahhh Man of God paaaa hmmm they should know some people are looking up to them."

Felicity Rawlings wrote:

Exactly the lady has nothing to lose, the pastor should be quite

MosesTsama remarked:

"This is what I have been saying all the time. Prophet Ogyaba shouldn't have spoken a word kraaa. Not cus he is right or wrong, but because of his personality."

seven keys 🔑 added:

"Today deɛ, this man deserves a standing Ovation. this is the best advice ever from the camp of Gh's controversial counsellor."

Agradaa blasts Prophet Ogyaba

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Overseer of the Heaven-way International Ministry, Nana Agradaa also known as Mama Pat had condemned Prophet Ogyaba's actions.

Agradaa angrily criticised the Prophet's justification that he was not a plank of wood in defence of his actions.

She described his reason as flimsy and quoted the Bible scripture 1 Corinthians 5:1 in her advice to Ogyaba.

Source: YEN.com.gh