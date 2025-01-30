Prophet Ogyaba, who recently admitted to cheating on his wife, says he was pained by Diana Asamoah's biting criticisms targeted at him after his woes

The prophet says he had done a few things to help the gospel singer hence his disappointment over her remarks

Ogyaba's recent video with a message for the controversial gospel singer has stoked a frenzy on social media

Prophet Ogyaba, real name, Emmanuel Boakye, has been plunged into a PR crisis after his issues with a lady who claimed to be his side chick popped up online.

Renowned singer, Evangelist Diana Asamoah is among several people who have criticised the prophet after he confessed to cheating with the lady reported to be a former singer at his church.

Diana Asamoah called Ogyaba a callous womaniser and a petty thief and pointed out that he was part of a crop of crook church leaders preying on vulnerable members and bullying them into silence.

In a recent video, the leader of the once-thriving Ogyaba ministries expressed his disappointment over Diana Asamoah's biting remarks.

"All I said after watching the video is that God should forgive her. Perhaps if I was related to her, she wouldn't say so. Who hasn't gone into such a situation?."

Despite his disappointment in Diana Asamoah, the prophet established that he cares less about the singer's opinion.

"I only care about my apology to the woman, God and those who love me. Those are the ones that matter. My enemies should go to hell. All those hurling words at me should be careful. Diana Asamoah, you're married and childless. Be careful you don't fall. We don't practice Christianity the way you do yours. Who are you to even judge me?"

According to Ogyaba, there was a time when Diana Asamoah had a fallout with Ajagurajah. He stepped in and convinced Ajagurajah to spare the controversial singer.

Fans react to Ogyaba's reply to Diana Asamoah

YEN.com.gh gathered af ew comments from fans in reaction to Ogyaba's statement after Diana ASmaoah's submission on his infidelity saga.

Yvette Tackie Ankrah said:

"The real lovers of Ogyba will stay in the midst of the storm."

Reagan Kwaku Duah wrote:

"I've been praying for you. You've been here for a long period..I pray God will keep you..But I want to tell you to remember your first love. God will extend your boarders.."

Rahina Musah remarked:

"We know u re human but at least be humble ann ask for forgiveness from God wai oygaba."

Counselor Lutterodt advises Prophet Ogyaba

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Counselor Lutterodt had weighed in on Ogyaba's infidelity saga during a recent radio show on Angel FM.

During the show, the controversial counsellor advised the prophet and cautioned him that not only his reputation but that of Ghana's clergy had been compromised after his confessed infidelity issues.

Lutterodt rallied the embattled prophet to keep mute and also warned his side chick to be careful with her advances as they could land her in danger.

