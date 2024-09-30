Actress Nana Ama McBrown put a bright smile on the face of her stylist, Royal Couture Ghana, when she gifted her money

The stylist was overjoyed as she thanked the actress for bringing her more deals and noted that the money was free

The video melted the hearts of many people, as they thronged the comment section to talk about McBrown's generosity

Royal Couture Ghana, the stylist of actress Nana Ama McBrown, was overjoyed when she received money bundles from the actress.

McBrown gifts stylist money

In a video shared on Royal Couture Ghana's TikTok account, she joyfully welcomed Mrs McBrown Mensah as she arrived at Kids Lounge by McBrown in her black plush car.

Upon arrival, McBrown handed over money bundles to her stylist, which brightened her smile as she received the money with excitement.

In the video, her fashion stylist shouted for joy and applauded the star actress for bringing her more deals, as she bragged about her.

"My only sister. Hope you have seen her. More deals. Sister, may God bless you. We need more deals," the stylist said.

The talented stylist then noted that the money bundles were a gift from the Onua Showtime host and she thanked her.

"This money is free. Free bonto," Royal Couture Ghana excitedly shouted in the video.

Towards the end of the video, Mrs McBrown Mensah was captured dancing with joy.

Reactions to McBrown and her stylist's video

Ghanaians took to the comment section to talk about Mrs McBrown Mensah gifting DWP dancers Demzy Baye and Endurance Grand money on the same day.

Her fervent fans admired her kind heart and showered God's blessings upon her life after watching the video.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

bridgetgonu said:

"Eiii Nana Ama, from Endurance and Demzy to this Lady woow, you are soo amazing God bless you,oh God when hmm"

ophelia nkrumah said:

"Na today be money gift day… God richly bless you Nana."

Audry said:

"Eiii Nana your soo cute 🥰"

Favouritesharon😍 said:

"can't love you less la🥰🥰🥰you are sooo blessed"

McBrown jams to Stonebwoy's Jejereje

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown promoted Sintex Tank Ghana's products in a video after becoming the company's brand ambassador.

The Onua Showtime host rocked a blue safety coverall, a red helmet and black sneakers while jamming to dancehall musician Stonebwoy's Jejereje.

Ghanaians in the comment section of the video talked about her being the queen of ambassadorial deals while discussing the deals she had achieved in September 2024.

