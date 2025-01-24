Oheneba Jude has opened up about the trending rumours about his association with his colleague content creators, including Akonoba

The viral foodie explained in a short video that he was in no place to react directly to the ongoing rumours

The beloved TiToker addressed his fans and reminded them that his reputation was on the line

Ghanaian content creator Oheneba Jude is unhappy about the ongoing rumours about his association with colleague content creators.

The rumours revolve around some of Ghana's effeminate content creators, including Deaconess Abokomah and Akonoba.

The persons of interest who seem to have fallen out have begun threatening that the footage could harm the reputation of each other and, by extension, people like Oheneba Jude, who is linked to them.

The beloved TikTok foodie has shared his innocence about the issue in a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Jude, who has vowed never to pay attention to rumours about him, had a few things to say about the rumours.

Firstly, he expressed his disappointment over the endless requests from him to speak about issues he had no idea about.

The 23-year-old sensation, who has earned cosigns from many top celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown, established that he owed no one an explanation.

"I have nothing to say because for an issue I have no knowledge about that you're draging me into, how do you expect me to explain myself to who? No, I'm not doing that. I'm working with six brands now. If you're still waiting for me to explain then everything is true. That's me."

Deaconess Abokomah bashes Akonoba

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Deaconess Abokomah had opened up about his recent fallout with his colleague Akonoba.

In a recent live interaction, Abokomah shared his frustrations claiming that Akonoba was part of a gang spreading lies about him and accused them of sabotaging his brand.

Abokomah recounted a recent advertising gig he secured with an artiste and how Akonoba allegedly tried to badmouth him to the client.

