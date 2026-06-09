Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

NPP Communicator Nana Addo Nyame Remanded by Accra Court Amid Ongoing Legal Case
People

NPP Communicator Nana Addo Nyame Remanded by Accra Court Amid Ongoing Legal Case

by  Edwin Abanga
2 min read
  • NPP social media communicator Kennedy Nhyira, known on TikTok as Nana Addo Nyame, has been remanded for two weeks by Circuit Court 7 in Accra
  • The matter has attracted widespread attention due to his role as a known NPP social media communicator
  • The case is expected to continue in court in the coming days as investigations and legal processes progress

YEN Entertainment Awards 2025 is live – vote now for your favourite stars!

A social media communicator for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Nhyira, popularly known on TikTok as Nana Addo Nyame, has been remanded into custody for two weeks by Circuit Court 7 in Accra.

The court issued the remand order on Monday, June 9, 2026, in connection with an ongoing legal case involving the former Krotihene of Akyem Asuom.

NPP, Kennedy Nhyira, Nana Addo Nyame, Circuit Court 7, Accra, Akyem Asuom, Krotihene, Court Remand, Ghana Politics, Social Media Communicator
Kennedy Nhyira, known on TikTok as Nana Addo Nyame, has been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court. Photo credit: Lauren Haurley/Getty Images, Nana Addo Nyame/TikTok
Source: UGC

Details surrounding the charges and proceedings were not immediately available at the time of filing this report.

However, the court's decision means the social media personality will remain in custody pending further legal proceedings.

Read also

Spotlight on Ofori-Atta and Abu Trica as Attorney-General prepares for extradition talks with the US

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The case has generated interest among followers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and social media users, given Nana Addo Nyame's prominence as an online political communicator.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Observers are expected to closely monitor developments in the matter as the case returns to court.

Further details are expected to emerge in the coming days as legal proceedings continue.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

Hot:
Maine cabin masters Hannah owo Austria ghana Queen nadia Adam pearson