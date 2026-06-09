NPP social media communicator Kennedy Nhyira, known on TikTok as Nana Addo Nyame, has been remanded for two weeks by Circuit Court 7 in Accra

The matter has attracted widespread attention due to his role as a known NPP social media communicator

The case is expected to continue in court in the coming days as investigations and legal processes progress

A social media communicator for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Nhyira, popularly known on TikTok as Nana Addo Nyame, has been remanded into custody for two weeks by Circuit Court 7 in Accra.

The court issued the remand order on Monday, June 9, 2026, in connection with an ongoing legal case involving the former Krotihene of Akyem Asuom.

Kennedy Nhyira, known on TikTok as Nana Addo Nyame, has been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court. Photo credit: Lauren Haurley/Getty Images, Nana Addo Nyame/TikTok

Source: UGC

Details surrounding the charges and proceedings were not immediately available at the time of filing this report.

However, the court's decision means the social media personality will remain in custody pending further legal proceedings.

The case has generated interest among followers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and social media users, given Nana Addo Nyame's prominence as an online political communicator.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Observers are expected to closely monitor developments in the matter as the case returns to court.

Further details are expected to emerge in the coming days as legal proceedings continue.

Source: YEN.com.gh