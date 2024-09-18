An artistic representation of Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter Baby Maxin made by a Ghanaian student has surfaced online

The beautiful piece, according to an X post on the official UEW page, was made from dried cocoa leaves

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comment section to praise the young lady for the portrait

A young Ghanaian lady has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians after she made a lovely artistic representation of Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown.

A post on the UEW X handle said the young lady designed the portrait of the celebrated actress and her daughter from Cocoa Leaves.

A talented UEW student is flaunting an artistic piece of Nana Ama McBrown made from Cocoa Leaves. Image source: Nana Ama McBrown, VoiceofUEW

Sharing the lovely piece on social media, the young lady could not conceal her pride over her artistic piece. She beamed with a smile while flaunting the photo.

Netizens hail young lady over McBrown's portrait

Netizens who saw the artistic piece made by the UEW student were impressed and called for support for her.

Talented Ghanaian artist draws passenger

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a talented Ghanaian artist exhibited his God-given talents on a plane by drawing a passenger.

A video shared on @enilart's TikTok page showed the moment the artist handed over the sketch he made to the middle-aged man on the plane. The man was delighted to receive a photocopy of himself on paper and beamed with a smile.

Netizens who saw the video were equally impressed and hailed the young man in the comment section.

