A three-year-old prodigy, Lordina, has warmed hearts on social media with her unique talent for braiding people's hair.

Young Lordina loves hair and beauty and exhibits her passion by taking on a part-time apprenticeship role at a salon in Kumasi-Abuakwa.

According to reports circulating online, Lordina balances school with her 'newfound love' by returning to the salon to serve customers with lovely braids after school.

Lordina effortlessly weaves braids for customers

Online videos on social media show the talented young girl effortlessly weaving out intricate braids on ladies who visit the salon.

The story of the amazing little girl continues to inspire and amaze many people who have seen her videos.

Lordina's talent has attracted reactions from netizens who saw the video on social media. While many praised her for her skill, others hailed her parents and others who groomed her hairstyling skills in the comments section.

