Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr's Ghanaian Barber Opens Up About His Business: "I Charge GH¢250 Per Haircut"
Legacy the Barber, a well-known barber who styles the hair of Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr has opened up about his high-end hairstyling business in Dubai, revealing that he charges GH¢250 per haircut.
In an interview with Zionfelix, the barber, who has gained recognition for his precision and artistry, shared insights into his work and the premium services he offers.
He noted that his clientele includes high-profile individuals who appreciate quality and attention to detail.
Legacy stated that his services are top-notch, and he caters to clients who value excellence. Additionally, he opened up about how much it costs per haircut, stating that he charges GH¢250 per head.
He advised Ghanaians to consider Dubai when contemplating on countries to relocate to since can easily make it in Dubai.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
