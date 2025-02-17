24-year-old Willow Smith is mourning the loss of her pet dog, which she described as Abby Girl, her firstborn

The Hollywood sensation eulogised her pet with a touching tribute online, expressing her pride in living being its carer

Scores of fans and celebrities, including Jordyn Woods and Jay Versace, empathised with the bereaved singer

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Will Smith's 24-year-old daughter Willow has lost her pet dog of over a decade.

Willow Smith is mourning her 14-year-old pet dog. Photo source: Instagram/WillSmith, WIllowSmith

Source: Facebook

The young singer's loss comes at a turbulent time when she is rumoured to have lost her $4 million modern architectural marvel in Malibu to the Palisades fires.

Willow Smith, a seasoned fan of animals and nature, reportedly lives alone with her pets, including a pair of cats and two other dogs, one of whom she rescued in 2022 and named after her favourite metal band, Korn.

The 24-year-old Hollywood sensation shared the news about her loss on social media with a heartwarming photo of the dog and a touching caption saying,

"Rest in peace my first born, my buhboonki, my Abby girl. the joy that you shared with EVERYONE who had the honor of witnessing you is immense and eternal. thank you for letting me love and care for you for 14 beautiful years❤️"

Fans react to Willow Smith's loss

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Willow Smith's tribute in honour of her late pet.

sydneytaylorsmith said:

"I love you both to bits!!! Abbitha forever."

kennedyrue wrote:

"Aweee Lo I’m so sorry😢😭 we’ll love our Abs forever!!! We really grew up with her 😭🙏🏾."

jahnavi_harrison remarked:

"😓😓 Love and prayers for sweetest Abby and for your loss of such a loyal loving friend ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

dayal.gauranga shared:

"My heart goes out to you and your lost love one 💔🥺🐶."

emily_estefan added:

"Ayyyyyyyyyy! I’m so sorry! Deep pain. Sending deep love. 😔❤️🤍."

Will Smith makes Grammy appearance with family

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Will Smith had attended the 67th Grammy Awards night with his two children, Jaden and Willow.

The family posed for a picture, which turned social media on its head. In the comments section, some fans hailed Will Smith for allowing his celebrity kids to live their best lives and not policing their Hollywood fame.

Others couldn't help but throw in think pieces about the Smith kids' unusual looks and drew in their mom, Jada Pinket Smith and her lifestyle.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh