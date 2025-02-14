Lord Paper in a video that went viral bonded with popular TikToker Angie Stylish, making social media users wonder if they were dating

The musician and the content creator were all lovey-dovey, holding hands and going on road trips together

In some parts of the video, they even slept in the same bed together, with Angie looking excited to be around the superstar

Ghanaian musician Lord Paper and TikToker Angie Stylish have sparked dating rumours after a video of them sharing bonding moments went viral.

In the video, the two were seen holding hands, going on road trips, and lying in bed together. Lord Paper also kissed Angie Stylish on the arm and cheek, further fueling speculation.

Angie appeared excited to be around him, and many Ghanaians and social media users quickly reacted, flooding the comments section of her TikTok page with questions about their relationship.

While Lord Paper seemed happy in the video, he was recently in the news for a different reason. The musician called out his former record label, Auzy Media, accusing it of holding back the careers of artistes like Enam and Kobby Tuesday, the first runner-up of MTN Hitmaker 9.

He claimed the label wasted artistes’ time and mishandled their careers. His frustration at the time caused a big stir in the media space.

Angie Stylish and Lord Paper stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Don Vali🇺🇸🥶🎭 said:

"If you are dating a beautiful gal know that's a minimum of 8 guys per day are trying their luck on her which makes 21 guys per week, 84 guys per month and 1,008 per yr. Now tell me can ur girlfriend say no 1,008 times?"

Rutthy Borngreat said:

"I’m happy for you girrrl🤭❤️❤️❤️I wish you all the best."

Esi queenic commented:

"What if it’s a plan to trend? Because we all know Lord Paper was lost."

🦋Sheila reacted:

"Awwww, we have entered another year of wahala, aww God has mercy."

landlordlazarus said:

"On behalf of the awn association, I, therefore, stand with full confidence and vim and with a clear tone to say a big awwwwwwwwwwwn."

Angie wrote:

"Aww, Lord Paper you have broken my heart."

Varsity student receives Jeep on Valentine's Day

A beautiful student started Valentine's Day on a grand note as she received a brand-new Jeep from her alleged boyfriend.

YEN.com.gh reported that the pretty lady was excited as she was handed the keys to the luxurious SUV.

Onlookers watched in astonishment as she was showered with love. Social media users also wondered when God was going to deliver them an intentional partner.

