Ghanaian musician Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, popularly known as Efya made a bold fashion statement with her costume over the weekend

Singer Efya was among the top musicians to perform at the Musically Yours concert in the Ashanti Region of Ghana

Some social media users have commented on singer Efya's new look and high fashion sense at the event

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian musician Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, popularly known as Efya, has sparked pregnancy rumours on Instagram with her new look.

The 37-year-old artist performed at the "Musically Yours Val’s Nite With The Stars" event at Ridge Condos in Kumasi, wearing a stylish 2-in-1 ensemble.

Singer Efya flaunts her new shape in a stylish red outfit. Photo credit: @blackvolta.

Source: Instagram

Singer Efya captivated the audience in a red corseted short jumpsuit that featured a detachable long stylish skirt.

During her performance, she removed the detachable skirt to showcase her legs and draw attention to her corset dress.

She completed her outfit with black pointed strappy heels and danced energetically while her fans showered her with cash.

The famous daughter of Nana Adwoa Awindor, a filmmaker and popular host of "Greeting From Abroad," styled her hair in a bouncy shoulder-length look and wore heavy makeup to enhance her appearance.

Singer Efya sparks pregnancy rumours

Some social media users have alleged that Ghanaian musician Efya is expecting her first child after she stepped out in a glamorous red outfit to perform in Kumasi. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

altec245 stated:

"Late night eating."

martha_esi_bouahma_quainoo stated:

"Did she just give birth??? gain weight 😍😍😍😍."

Berlyndagh stated:

"Internet bullying can get people into depression STOP ✋."

Iamfelicekissi stated:

"Some people describe and ridicule bodies as if they have clay in their backyard creating human beings…or rather as if they don’t own mirrors 🥴."

Alkalinekelly stated:

"The costume 🔥🔥🔥😍."

ama.sark stated:

"Can we stop normalizing discussions about women’s natural bodies? Not everyone needs a flat tummy. People criticize women for having natural bodies and still judge those who choose to alter them. This habit of commenting on women’s bodies needs to stop. Mtchww."

woj3ga stated:

"Is she pregnant or it’s just her fupa? 🤨."

Watch the video below:

Sarkodie performs at the Musically Yours concert

Ghanaian musician Michael Owusu Addo popularly called Sarkodie looked dapper in an all-white ensemble to perform at the Musically Yours Valentine's Day concert in Kumasi.

Some Ghanaians were unimpressed with Sarkodie's performance after he performed his rap songs at the Valentine's Day concert.

Watch the video below:

Singer Efya rocks a stylish outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Efya who stole the spotlight at musician Medikal's Beyond Da Kontrol concert with her outfit.

The diva sported a basic leather outfit and long braids for her stellar performance that went viral on Instagram.

Some social media users have commented on Efya's attire and flawless makeup that complimented her skin tone.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh