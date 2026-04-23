Former Ghana Education Service Deputy Director-General Dr Kwabena Bempah Tandoh is reportedly preparing to contest the Asunafo North parliamentary seat

He has also handed over a refurbished constituency office and pledged to cover nomination and filing fees for all NPP polling station executive aspirants

The move has sparked reactions online, with some supporters already touting him as the constituency’s “incoming MP"

Former Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, is reportedly preparing to contest the Asunafo North parliamentary election in 2028 on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

A Facebook post by Joseph Opoku Boateng, an NPP social media activist, indicated that Dr Tandoh has officially declared his bid to contest for the seat, which is currently occupied by Haruna Mohammed of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, a former Deputy DG of GES, reportedly declares his bid to contest the Asunafo North parliamentary seat. Photo credit: KB Tandoh/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

"I will contest the position of parliamentary candidate for Asunafo North on the ticket of the NPP," he reportedly said in the post by Joseph Opoku Boateng.

Read the Facebook post below:

Tandoh leads NPP's reorganisation in Asunafo North

Meanwhile, Dr Tandoh recently handed over a refurbished constituency office to party executives in Asunafo North.

The move, described by local leaders as timely and transformative, is part of a broader internal reorganisation aimed at healing wounds from the 2024 elections and strengthening the party’s grassroots structures to recapture power in 2028.

In a Facebook post on Monday, April 20, 2026, the former GES Deputy Director-General also indicated that he had offered to pay for the nomination forms and filing fees for all NPP Asunafo North Polling Station Executives.

"As nominations for Polling Station Executives open today, I am pleased to announce that I will fully cover the nomination and filing fees for every party faithful in the Asunafo North Constituency wishing to contest as an executive. My goal is simple: to ensure that no one has to reach into their own pocket to step forward and lead. Your commitment to the NPP is your contribution; the costs should not be your burden," he wrote.

"The heart of the NPP beats at the polling station level; it is where our battles are won and where our message truly lives. In a time like this, when we need dedicated men and women to volunteer their time for our great party, leadership must step in to lower the barriers to service," he added.

Read Dr KB Tandoh's Facebook post below:

Netizens tout Tandoh as "Incoming MP"

Netizens who chanced on Dr Tandoh's Facebook post announcing his decision to pay for the nomination forms and filing fees for all NPP Asunafo North Polling Station Executives thronged the comment section to react, with some touting him as an "incoming MP."

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Kelvin Opoku Kusi said:

"Asunafo North is safe with you! Incoming MP."

@Yvonne Boaten also said:

"Your heart is in a good place so believing your constituents will see it too."

@Franklin Akatsa commented:

"U will have that seat by GRACE"

Moses Akomany. a popular Ghanaian DJ, declares his intention to contest in the NDC internal elections. Photo credit: Moses Akomany/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Popular DJ to contest NDC internal elections

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a popular Ghanaian DJ had declared his intention to contest the Deputy Central Regional Communications Officer position of the NDC.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, he outlined his vision under the slogan “The New Dawn” as part of the party’s “Reset Agenda."

His announcement had already attracted support from friends and followers on social media as the NDC prepares for its 2026 internal elections.

Source: YEN.com.gh