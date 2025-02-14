Will Smith and his all-grown-up kids' appearance at the just-ended Grammys continue to intrigue fans

The Grammy-winning entertainer's kids chose to express to channel their weird vision into their outfits

Scores of fans thronged the comment section to share their unsolicited takes about celebrity family

Will Smith, 56 and his son Jaden, 26and Willow, 24, were spotted at this year's Grammy's in their brightest moods.

Will Smith bonds with his all-grown children. WillSmith

The family's red carpet-appearance became one of the most talked about after the show.

While the Grammy-winning entertainer opted for a tuxedo, his son threw on a castle-like headwrap with Willow flaunting her physique in a daring ensemble featuring a black crystal-embellished bra and matching hot pants by Fleur du mal.

The family posed for a picture which turned social media on its head. In the comments sections, some fans hailed Will Smith for allowing his celebrity kids to live their best lives and not policing their Hollywood fame.

Others couldn't help but throw in think pieces about how the Smith kids' unusual looks drew in their mom Jada Pinket Smith and her lifestyle.

The Smiths meet Doechi

An anchor moment of the Smith's appearance at the 67th Grammys would be the quick encounter with Doechi.

Doechi was in her red carpet outfit, and swanky hairstyle when she ran into Willow.

Doechi went on to deliver an epic performance on the Grammy main stage

Will Smith, Willow and Jaden pose with Doechi. Photo source: WillSmith

Fans react to Will Smith's public appearance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Will Smith's latest public appearance with his two kids.

lisario_jo said:

I don’t know how proud he is with his kids but somethings are just disturbing.

kaitiemarie00 wrote:

Imagine being able to afford all the dental work you’d ever dream of and still pretending to have poor dental health. Meanwhile, many Americans can hardly afford dental work.

shonai_1 remarked:

I don’t dress my kids either. How my kids dress when they are out with me, it’s their mama’s decision 🤣.

