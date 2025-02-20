Stonebwoy, who is currently abroad prepping for his North American tour, continues to keep in touch with his fans by documenting his moments

A video of him dining with his team as he enjoyed waakye and soup has surfaced on social media

The musician's unusual meal has triggered many Ghanaians who aren't used to eating waakye differently

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy's moments dining with his team abroad as he prepares for his tour have surfaced on social media.

Stonebwoy enjoys waakye and groundnut soup. Photo source: Stonebwoy, BhmNews

Source: Facebook

The Afrobeats and Afro dancehall star's North American tour kickstarts on February 20 in Chicago and stretches to March 1, after which the singer will jet off to the UK for a similar run.

Despite being out of Ghana and on the road, the singer continues to find exciting ways to connect with his fans.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the musician was seen enjoying waakye and groundnut soup.

Waakye, a popular Ghanaian delicacy, is often paired with stew and shito with several protein options ranging from egg to fried fish.

Stonebwoy was delighted and proud as he enjoyed the unconventional meal combo. He squeezed the waakye and dipped it into the soup like he was eating Banku or Fufu.

Stonebwoy on set shooting a music video for Jejereje. Photo source: X/Stonebwoy

Source: Twitter

The Jejereje hitmaker's video triggered numerous fans who were unfamiliar with the meal combination.

Scores of fans triggered by Stonebwoy's meal expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

Ghanaians react to Stonebwoy's unconventional waakye meal

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they reacted to Stonebwoy's moments enjoying waakye and groundnut soup.

@alexis_gerold said:

"Ah, so you people haven’t tried waakye and groundnut soup before..? Sorry for you."

@kojoankrah1 wrote:

"Eating like he deh boarding house 😂."

@opokuwarejr remarked:

"What is the difference between that and emotuo with groundnut soup and beans?"

@Dawson_Blaud noted:

"Oh but Stonebwoy paaaa. Wenne food combi this? Chale chop food wey go make you drop Grammy-winning songs ehh 😪. How Rihanna go feature you when you’re eating this? 😪"

@yaw_devil added:

"Ah Waakye ne nkatenkwan? John Wick ankasa ong 😂😂."

Dr Louisa cooks Stonebwoy a meal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had extolled his wife after she prepared a sumptuous yam and stew meal for him.

Dr Louisa added scrambled eggs to the stew she accompanied the yam with, giving it a more appetising look.

The Jejereje hitmaker was elated as he enjoyed the meal in his kitchen. He made a hilarious tune about how good the food tasted and mentioned that marriage was a sweet thing.

