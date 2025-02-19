Oheneba Jude was recently spotted in the gym with an ab-wheeler, which strengthens the core and potentially helps reduce belly fat

The viral content creator recruited a gym partner to help him sail through the intense workout session

Their video intrigued scores of fans who have been hammering on his health and fitness since he went viral

Ghanaian content creator Oheneba Jude appears to have resumed his fitness journey after several calls from fans.

Oheneba Jude is working out with his gym partner. Photo source: OhenebaJude

The viral food lover has built a cult following with his infectious appetite and compelling commentaries.

Jude has earned cosigns from top celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa and the CEO of Chez Amis.

With Oheneba Jude's rising popularity came concerns about his health. Scores of fans continue to urge Jude to take his fitness into account, and the TikToker is gradually paying heed.

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the viral trencherman was seen busily working out with an ab-wheeler.

Per Healthline, ab wheeling engages your core muscles, primarily targeting your abs and lower back. Some enthusiasts believe that the workout can potentially help reduce belly fat.

The exercise seemed like a hard task for Jude, who smartly recruited a female gym partner for effectiveness.

The lady held Jude's legs still as the content creator rolled on the floor with the wheel for not more than five rounds.

Oheneba Jude and his gym partner stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they weighed in on Ohenea Jude's rekindled interests journey.

Maame Akua Pokua Agyeman-Prempeh wrote:

"It's showing on u. You look nicer."

Victor Elorm Morgah said:

"Finish and go and eat Banku wae 🤣."

Rv Jesuba shared:

"Abusua if you Fart errhh 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Peter Owusu Ansah remarked:

"This thing eh, by tomorrow morning you can't even laugh or visit the toilet oo.... Wo yamu b3y3 wo ya rough... But more vim 🔥 😁😁."

debbieamoah2000 noted:

"Eii sister so you are not afraid of something 😂😂."

Amonu🦋🫶😍 added:

"The lady at his back no dey fear anything ooo wei ɔta a, na woyɛ no dɛn😂😂😂."

